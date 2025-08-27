Range day with JTF-SG Marines

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine assigned to Joint Task Force Southern Guard, prepares to set a shot timer at a shooting range at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, August 22, 2025. The shot timer helps to provide instant feedback to refine speed and marksmanship. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Ornelas Jr.)