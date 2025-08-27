Range day with JTF-SG Marines

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine assigned to Joint Task Force Southern Guard, fires a M27 Infantry Automatic Rifle during a rifle training at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, August 22, 2025. The exercise reinforced marksmanship skills essential to mission success and force protection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Ornelas Jr.)