    Range day with JTF-SG Marines [Image 7 of 7]

    Range day with JTF-SG Marines

    NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    08.22.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Christopher Ornelas 

    Joint Task Force Southern Guard

    A U.S. Marine assigned to Joint Task Force Southern Guard, fires a M27 Infantry Automatic Rifle during a rifle training at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, August 22, 2025. The exercise reinforced marksmanship skills essential to mission success and force protection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Ornelas Jr.)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2025
    Date Posted: 08.29.2025 10:36
    Photo ID: 9285424
    VIRIN: 250822-F-UE447-1003
    Resolution: 5157x3431
    Size: 981.09 KB
    Location: NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    GTMOHolding, GTMOHoldingOps, USMC, Marines, Shooting Range, M27 Infantry Rifle, Lethality

