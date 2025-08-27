Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Range day with JTF-SG Marines [Image 4 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Range day with JTF-SG Marines

    NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    08.22.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Christopher Ornelas 

    Joint Task Force Southern Guard

    A U.S. Marine assigned to Joint Task Force Southern Guard, cleans his M27 Infantry Automatic Rifle at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, August 22, 2025. Maintaining weapons after routine use ensures that the weapons remain mission ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Ornelas Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2025
    Date Posted: 08.29.2025 10:36
    Photo ID: 9285421
    VIRIN: 250822-F-UE447-1017
    Resolution: 5794x3855
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Range day with JTF-SG Marines [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Christopher Ornelas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Range day with JTF-SG Marines
    Range day with JTF-SG Marines
    Range day with JTF-SG Marines
    Range day with JTF-SG Marines
    Range day with JTF-SG Marines
    Range day with JTF-SG Marines
    Range day with JTF-SG Marines

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download