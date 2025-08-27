Range day with JTF-SG Marines

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine assigned to Joint Task Force Southern Guard, cleans his M27 Infantry Automatic Rifle at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, August 22, 2025. Maintaining weapons after routine use ensures that the weapons remain mission ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Ornelas Jr.)