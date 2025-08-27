U.S. Marines assigned to Joint Task Force Southern Guard, prepare to fire a M27 Infantry Automatic Rifle at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, August 22, 2025. Live fire drills strengthen unit cohesion and reinforce battlefield readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Ornelas Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2025 10:36
|Photo ID:
|9285423
|VIRIN:
|250822-F-UE447-1197
|Resolution:
|5498x3658
|Size:
|2.77 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Range day with JTF-SG Marines [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Christopher Ornelas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.