Range day with JTF-SG Marines

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine assigned to Joint Task Force Southern Guard, reviews his accuracy after firing an M27 Infantry Automatic Rifle at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, August 22, 2025. Reviewing the shot groups allows the Marines to evaluate their precision and identify areas for improvement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Ornelas Jr.)