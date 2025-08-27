Super Garuda Shield 25: Amphibious Exercise Pre-Sail Conference

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Sailors and Marines pose for a photo with Indonesian National Defense Force service members Japan Maritime Self Defense Force and Japan Ground Defense Force members during an amphibious exercise pre-sail conference during Super Garuda Shield 25 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 28, 2025. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, and cooperation. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Sean Walker)