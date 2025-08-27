Super Garuda Shield 25: Amphibious Exercise Pre-Sail Conference

U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Richly Babauta, an exercise planner assigned to U.S. 7th Fleet, gives a brief during an amphibious exercise pre-sail conference during Super Garuda Shield 25 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 28, 2025. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, and cooperation. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Sean Walker)
|08.27.2025
|08.29.2025 03:01
|JAKARTA, ID
