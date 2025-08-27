Super Garuda Shield 25: Amphibious Exercise Pre-Sail Conference

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Indonesian National Military-Naval Force personnel converse with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force personnel during an amphibious exercise pre-sail conference duringSuper Garuda Shield 25 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 28, 2025. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, and cooperation. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Sean Walker)