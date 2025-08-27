Super Garuda Shield 25: Amphibious Exercise Pre-Sail Conference

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Indonesian National Military-Naval Force Capt. Eko Prabowo (center), Senior Officer Operation Sea Battle Group, 1st Fleet, converses with Indonesian Marines, U.S. Navy Sailors, and personnel from the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force and Japan Ground Defense Force during an amphibious exercise pre-sail conference during Super Garuda Shield 25 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 28, 2025. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, and cooperation. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Sean Walker)