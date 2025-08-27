Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Super Garuda Shield 25: Amphibious Exercise Pre-Sail Conference [Image 1 of 5]

    Super Garuda Shield 25: Amphibious Exercise Pre-Sail Conference

    JAKARTA, INDONESIA

    08.27.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Sean Walker 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    U.S. Navy Sailors and Marines converse with Indonesian National Military-Naval Force Indonesian Marines personnel, Japan Maritime Self Defense Force personnel, and Japan Ground Defense Force personnel during an amphibious exercise pre-sail conference for Super Garuda Shield 25 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 28, 2025. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, and cooperation. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Sean Walker)

