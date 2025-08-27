Super Garuda Shield 25: Amphibious Exercise Pre-Sail Conference

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Sailors and Marines converse with Indonesian National Military-Naval Force Indonesian Marines personnel, Japan Maritime Self Defense Force personnel, and Japan Ground Defense Force personnel during an amphibious exercise pre-sail conference for Super Garuda Shield 25 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 28, 2025. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, and cooperation. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Sean Walker)