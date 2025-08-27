Field Tested, Mission Ready; EOD conducts FTX

From the left, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Frederick Torres, Tech. Sgt. Ross Degerstrom and Staff Sgt. Joshua McCoy, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technicians, retrieve equipment for a joint EOD field training exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 18, 2025. The FTX focused on developing wartime skills and enhancing interoperability among participating units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)
Date Taken:
|08.18.2025
Date Posted:
|08.28.2025 08:25
Photo ID:
|9282708
VIRIN:
|250818-F-PU288-1357
Resolution:
|7845x5142
Size:
|4.17 MB
Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
Web Views:
|1
Downloads:
|0
