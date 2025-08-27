Field Tested, Mission Ready; EOD conducts FTX

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From the left, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Frederick Torres, Tech. Sgt. Ross Degerstrom and Staff Sgt. Joshua McCoy, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technicians, retrieve equipment for a joint EOD field training exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 18, 2025. The FTX focused on developing wartime skills and enhancing interoperability among participating units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)