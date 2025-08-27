Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Field Tested, Mission Ready; EOD conducts FTX [Image 9 of 10]

    Field Tested, Mission Ready; EOD conducts FTX

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.18.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    From the left, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Frederick Torres, Tech. Sgt. Ross Degerstrom and Staff Sgt. Joshua McCoy, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technicians, retrieve equipment for a joint EOD field training exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 18, 2025. The FTX focused on developing wartime skills and enhancing interoperability among participating units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 08:25
    Photo ID: 9282708
    VIRIN: 250818-F-PU288-1357
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    AFCENT
    EOD
    FTX
    CENTCOM

