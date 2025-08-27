Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Field Tested, Mission Ready; EOD conducts FTX [Image 5 of 10]

    Field Tested, Mission Ready; EOD conducts FTX

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.18.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Colker, left, and Staff Sgt. Colin Popard, both 756th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company, 184th Ordnance Battalion, smile at the end of their joint field training exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 18, 2025. The exercise brought together the U.S. Air Force 379th, 380th and 386th Air Expeditionary Wings and U.S. Army 756th EOD Company to sharpen joint force readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)

