U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Colker, left, and Staff Sgt. Colin Popard, both 756th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company, 184th Ordnance Battalion, smile at the end of their joint field training exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 18, 2025. The exercise brought together the U.S. Air Force 379th, 380th and 386th Air Expeditionary Wings and U.S. Army 756th EOD Company to sharpen joint force readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2025 08:25
|Photo ID:
|9282704
|VIRIN:
|250818-F-PU288-1225
|Resolution:
|7631x5122
|Size:
|4.34 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Field Tested, Mission Ready; EOD conducts FTX [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Amanda Jett