U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua McCoy, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, takes his position during a joint EOD field training exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 18, 2025. The FTX simulated real-world scenarios, crucial for Airmen and Soldiers to develop their skills and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2025 08:25
|Photo ID:
|9282707
|VIRIN:
|250818-F-PU288-1301
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|5.96 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Field Tested, Mission Ready; EOD conducts FTX [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Amanda Jett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.