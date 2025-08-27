Field Tested, Mission Ready; EOD conducts FTX

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Colin Popard, 756th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company, 184th Ordnance Battalion, searches a bunker during a joint EOD field training exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 18, 2025. The exercise brought together the U.S. Air Force 379th, 380th and 386th Air Expeditionary Wings and U.S. Army 756th EOD Company to sharpen joint force readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)