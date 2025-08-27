Field Tested, Mission Ready; EOD conducts FTX

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ross Degerstrom 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, x-rays simulated ordnance within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 18, 2025. The field training exercise simulated real-world scenarios, crucial for Airmen and Soldiers to develop their skills and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)