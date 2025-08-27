Engaging the Wing Staff Agencies, Empowering Airmen and Mission Success

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

39th Air Base Wing leadership listens to members of the 39th ABW Safety Office during an immersion tour at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Aug. 27, 2025. The 39th ABW Safety Office maintains a proactive stance through program initiatives, cultural surveys and data trending to mitigate the hazards and risks before damage and injury. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau)