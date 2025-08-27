Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Engaging the Wing Staff Agencies, Empowering Airmen and Mission Success [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Engaging the Wing Staff Agencies, Empowering Airmen and Mission Success

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TURKEY

    08.26.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau 

    39th Air Base Wing

    39th Air Base Wing leadership listens to members of the 39th ABW Safety Office during an immersion tour at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Aug. 27, 2025. The 39th ABW Safety Office maintains a proactive stance through program initiatives, cultural surveys and data trending to mitigate the hazards and risks before damage and injury. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 06:42
    Photo ID: 9282616
    VIRIN: 250827-F-XM554-1145
    Resolution: 7046x4697
    Size: 3.06 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Engaging the Wing Staff Agencies, Empowering Airmen and Mission Success [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Greydon Furstenau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Engaging the Wing Staff Agencies, Empowering Airmen and Mission Success
    Engaging the Wing Staff Agencies, Empowering Airmen and Mission Success
    Engaging the Wing Staff Agencies, Empowering Airmen and Mission Success
    Engaging the Wing Staff Agencies, Empowering Airmen and Mission Success
    Engaging the Wing Staff Agencies, Empowering Airmen and Mission Success
    Engaging the Wing Staff Agencies, Empowering Airmen and Mission Success

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    39 ABW
    Wing Staff Agencies

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download