Engaging the Wing Staff Agencies, Empowering Airmen and Mission Success

U.S. Air Force Col. Albert Esposito, 39th Air Base Wing commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kim Elliott, 39th ABW interim command chief, speak with the Public Affairs team during an immersion tour at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Aug. 27, 2025. The 39th ABW Public Affairs office advances Air Force priorities by delivering accurate information and imagery that put operations into context for Airmen, the public and international audiences. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau)