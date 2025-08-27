Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Engaging the Wing Staff Agencies, Empowering Airmen and Mission Success [Image 3 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Engaging the Wing Staff Agencies, Empowering Airmen and Mission Success

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TURKEY

    08.26.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Albert Esposito, 39th Air Base Wing commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kim Elliott, 39th ABW interim command chief, tour the 39th Comptroller Squadron during an immersion tour at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Aug. 27, 2025. The 39th CPTS finance customer service team provides financial assistance for more than 2,500 members at Incirlik AB, ensuring airmen have proper pay. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 06:42
    Photo ID: 9282610
    VIRIN: 250827-F-XM554-1073
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.49 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Engaging the Wing Staff Agencies, Empowering Airmen and Mission Success [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Greydon Furstenau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Engaging the Wing Staff Agencies, Empowering Airmen and Mission Success
    Engaging the Wing Staff Agencies, Empowering Airmen and Mission Success
    Engaging the Wing Staff Agencies, Empowering Airmen and Mission Success
    Engaging the Wing Staff Agencies, Empowering Airmen and Mission Success
    Engaging the Wing Staff Agencies, Empowering Airmen and Mission Success
    Engaging the Wing Staff Agencies, Empowering Airmen and Mission Success

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    39 ABW
    Wing Staff Agencies

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download