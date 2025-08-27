Engaging the Wing Staff Agencies, Empowering Airmen and Mission Success

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Albert Esposito, 39th Air Base Wing commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kim Elliott, 39th ABW interim command chief, tour the 39th Comptroller Squadron during an immersion tour at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Aug. 27, 2025. The 39th CPTS finance customer service team provides financial assistance for more than 2,500 members at Incirlik AB, ensuring airmen have proper pay. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau)