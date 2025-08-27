Engaging the Wing Staff Agencies, Empowering Airmen and Mission Success

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Albert Esposito, 39th Air Base Wing commander and Chief Master Sgt. Kim Elliott, 39th ABW interim command chief, speak with members of the 39th ABW Chapel team during an immersion tour at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Aug. 27, 2025. The Chapel team supports Airmen through spiritual development and provides leadership advice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau)