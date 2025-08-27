Engaging the Wing Staff Agencies, Empowering Airmen and Mission Success

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Albert Esposito, 39th Air Base Wing commander, listens to the 39th ABW Equal Opportunity and Sexual Assault Prevention and Response teams during an immersion tour at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Aug. 27, 2025. The teams advocate fairness, respect and safety for all service members, fostering a culture of dignity and trust. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau)