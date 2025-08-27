U.S. Air Force Col. Albert Esposito, 39th Air Base Wing commander, listens to the 39th ABW Equal Opportunity and Sexual Assault Prevention and Response teams during an immersion tour at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Aug. 27, 2025. The teams advocate fairness, respect and safety for all service members, fostering a culture of dignity and trust. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2025 06:42
|Photo ID:
|9282607
|VIRIN:
|250827-F-XM554-1045
|Resolution:
|5795x3863
|Size:
|2.75 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Engaging the Wing Staff Agencies, Empowering Airmen and Mission Success [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Greydon Furstenau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.