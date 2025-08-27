Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Volunteer Throughout Chesapeake to Support ‘Servicing Our Schools Day’ [Image 5 of 5]

    Sailors Volunteer Throughout Chesapeake to Support ‘Servicing Our Schools Day’

    CHESAPEAKE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2025

    Photo by Ninoshka Basantes 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    CHESAPEAKE, Va. (Aug. 27, 2025) Sailors, assigned to commands in the Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, completed different tasks in schools throughout Chesapeake, Va on Aug. 27, to help teachers prepare their classrooms for the first day of school. This volunteer event was part of the nineth annual "Servicing our Schools Day" with Chesapeake Public Schools and included over 180 Sailors helping at 39 schools. (U.S. Navy photo by Public Affairs Officer, Ninoshka Basantes)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 06:28
    Photo ID: 9282604
    VIRIN: 250827-N-VA453-9087
    Resolution: 5712x4284
    Size: 2.76 MB
    Location: CHESAPEAKE, VIRGINIA, US
