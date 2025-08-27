CHESAPEAKE, Va. (Aug. 27, 2025) Sailors, assigned to commands in the Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, completed different tasks in schools throughout Chesapeake, Va on Aug. 27, to help teachers prepare their classrooms for the first day of school. This volunteer event was part of the nineth annual "Servicing our Schools Day" with Chesapeake Public Schools and included over 180 Sailors helping at 39 schools. (U.S. Navy photo by Public Affairs Officer, Ninoshka Basantes)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2025 06:28
|Photo ID:
|9282602
|VIRIN:
|250827-N-VA453-1149
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.17 MB
|Location:
|CHESAPEAKE, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors Volunteer Throughout Chesapeake to Support ‘Servicing Our Schools Day’ [Image 5 of 5], by Ninoshka Basantes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
