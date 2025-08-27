Sailors Volunteer Throughout Chesapeake to Support ‘Servicing Our Schools Day’

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (Aug. 27, 2025) Sailors, assigned to commands in the Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, completed different tasks in schools throughout Chesapeake, Va on Aug. 27, to help teachers prepare their classrooms for the first day of school. This volunteer event was part of the ninth annual "Servicing our Schools Day" with Chesapeake Public Schools and included over 180 Sailors helping at 39 schools. (U.S. Navy photo by Public Affairs Officer, Ninoshka Basantes)