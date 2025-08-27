Sailors Volunteer Throughout Chesapeake to Support ‘Servicing Our Schools Day’

Photo By Ninoshka Basantes | CHESAPEAKE, Va. (Aug. 27, 2025) Sailors, assigned to commands in the Naval Support...... read more read more Photo By Ninoshka Basantes | CHESAPEAKE, Va. (Aug. 27, 2025) Sailors, assigned to commands in the Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, completed different tasks in schools throughout Chesapeake, Va on Aug. 27, to help teachers prepare their classrooms for the first day of school. This volunteer event was part of the nineth annual "Servicing our Schools Day" with Chesapeake Public Schools and included over 180 Sailors helping at 39 schools. (U.S. Navy photo by Public Affairs Officer, Ninoshka Basantes) see less | View Image Page

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – More than 180 Sailors from Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads and tenant commands volunteered at 39 Chesapeake Public Schools on August 27, 2025, assisting teachers and staff in preparing for the first day of school.



Now in its ninth year, “Servicing Our Schools Day” is a partnership between the Navy and Chesapeake Public Schools designed to provide hands-on support before the start of the academic year.



Sailors assisted with moving furniture, distributing textbooks, issuing laptops, setting up classrooms, and completing other tasks identified by school administrators and teachers.



NSA Hampton Roads Commanding Officer Captain Matthew Olson and Command Master Chief (CMC) William Palmer joined volunteers at Greenbrier Elementary School, where they also met with Chesapeake Public Schools district leadership.



“The Navy is proud to serve—at sea, on land, and in our schools. Servicing Our Schools is more than a day of volunteering; it’s a demonstration of our commitment to building stronger communities, one classroom at a time,” said Captain Matthew Olson.



In addition to Greenbrier Elementary, Sailors supported the following schools: B.M. Williams Elementary, Butts Road Intermediate, Butts Road Primary, Camelot Elementary, Carver Intermediate, Cedar Road Elementary, Chesapeake Center for Student Success, Chittum Elementary, Crestwood Elementary, Crestwood Middle, Deep Creek Central, Deep Creek Elementary, Deep Creek Middle, G.A. Treakle Elementary, Great Bridge High, Great Bridge Primary, Grassfield Elementary, Great Bridge Middle, Greenbrier Intermediate, Greenbrier Middle, Greenbrier Primary, Hickory Elementary, Hickory Middle, Hugo Owens Middle, Indian River High, Indian River Middle, Jolliff Middle, Norfolk Highlands Primary, Oscar Smith High, Oscar Smith Middle, Portlock Primary, Rena B. Wright Primary, Southeastern Elementary, Sparrow Road Intermediate, Thurgood Marshall Elementary, Western Branch High, Western Branch Middle, Western Branch Intermediate, and Western Branch Primary.