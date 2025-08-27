Super Garuda Shield 25- Airborne Jump into Baturaja, Indonesia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Service members with the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne), and Indonesian National Armed Forces personnel conduct a wing exchange ceremony at the Battle Command Training Center in Baturaja, Indonesia, during Super Garuda Shield 25, Aug. 27, 2025. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, and cooperation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Justin Yarborough)