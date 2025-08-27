Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Super Garuda Shield 25- Airborne Jump into Baturaja, Indonesia [Image 14 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Super Garuda Shield 25- Airborne Jump into Baturaja, Indonesia

    BATURAJA, INDONESIA

    08.26.2025

    Photo by Spc. Justin Yarborough 

    8th Army

    Service members with the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne), and Indonesian National Armed Forces personnel conduct a wing exchange ceremony at the Battle Command Training Center in Baturaja, Indonesia, during Super Garuda Shield 25, Aug. 27, 2025. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, and cooperation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Justin Yarborough)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 06:54
    Photo ID: 9282589
    VIRIN: 250827-A-NT242-7907
    Resolution: 6044x4029
    Size: 5.46 MB
    Location: BATURAJA, ID
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Super Garuda Shield 25- Airborne Jump into Baturaja, Indonesia [Image 14 of 14], by SPC Justin Yarborough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Super Garuda Shield 25- Airborne Jump into Baturaja, Indonesia
    Super Garuda Shield 25- Airborne Jump into Baturaja, Indonesia
    Super Garuda Shield 25- Airborne Jump into Baturaja, Indonesia
    Super Garuda Shield 25- Airborne Jump into Baturaja, Indonesia
    Super Garuda Shield 25- Airborne Jump into Baturaja, Indonesia
    Super Garuda Shield 25- Airborne Jump into Baturaja, Indonesia
    Super Garuda Shield 25- Airborne Jump into Baturaja, Indonesia
    Super Garuda Shield 25- Airborne Jump into Baturaja, Indonesia
    Super Garuda Shield 25- Airborne Jump into Baturaja, Indonesia
    Super Garuda Shield 25- Airborne Jump into Baturaja, Indonesia
    Super Garuda Shield 25- Airborne Jump into Baturaja, Indonesia
    Super Garuda Shield 25- Airborne Jump into Baturaja, Indonesia
    Super Garuda Shield 25- Airborne Jump into Baturaja, Indonesia
    Super Garuda Shield 25- Airborne Jump into Baturaja, Indonesia

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FriendsPartnersAllies
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    SuperGarudaShield
    PeaceThroughStrength
    Airborne
    SuperGarudaShield25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download