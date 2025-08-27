Super Garuda Shield 25- Airborne Jump into Baturaja, Indonesia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Japan Ground Self-Defense Force paratrooper pins Japanese airborne wings on an Indonesian National Armed Forces paratrooper during a wing exchange ceremony at the Battle Command Training Center in Baturaja, Indonesia during Super Garuda Shield 25, Aug. 27, 2025. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, and cooperation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Justin Yarborough)