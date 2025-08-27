Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Super Garuda Shield 25- Airborne Jump into Baturaja, Indonesia [Image 11 of 14]

    Super Garuda Shield 25- Airborne Jump into Baturaja, Indonesia

    BATURAJA, INDONESIA

    08.26.2025

    Photo by Spc. Justin Yarborough 

    8th Army

    A Japan Ground Self-Defense Force paratrooper pins Japanese airborne wings on an Indonesian National Armed Forces paratrooper during a wing exchange ceremony at the Battle Command Training Center in Baturaja, Indonesia during Super Garuda Shield 25, Aug. 27, 2025. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, and cooperation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Justin Yarborough)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 06:54
    Photo ID: 9282586
    VIRIN: 250827-A-NT242-9026
    Resolution: 5546x3697
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: BATURAJA, ID
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Super Garuda Shield 25- Airborne Jump into Baturaja, Indonesia [Image 14 of 14], by SPC Justin Yarborough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FriendsPartnersAllies
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    SuperGarudaShield
    PeaceThroughStrength
    Airborne
    SuperGarudaShield25

