Multinational partners perform airborne jump in Super Garuda Shield 25

BATARAJA, Indonesia — Paratroopers from U.S. 1st Special Forces Group, 11th Airborne Division, Tentara Nasional Indonesia (TNI) and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) jumped into the Bintang drop zone during an airborne operation on Aug. 27, 2025.



The combined force exited the aircraft over a designated drop zone, executing a coordinated airborne operation designed to strengthen interoperability between partner nations. The event highlighted shared tactics, techniques, and procedures that enable multinational forces to integrate effectively during combined operations.



“It’s important that we do this type of training particularly with our multinational partners,” said Lt. Col. Scott Smith, Combined Joint Task Force Commander, assigned to the 11th Airborne Division. “Bringing additional nations into the fight introduces new challenges and risks, but that’s exactly why we do it here, in Bataraja. It’s far better to build that trust, refine that coordination, and push through the friction now, rather than wait until we’re in the middle of a real-world crisis.”



Prior to the jump, all participating paratroopers completed sustained airborne training. The training included reviews of aircraft exit procedures, body positioning, and parachute landing techniques. Despite language differences, the universal nature of airborne operations allowed for a seamless execution between the countries.



Planning and execution of the jump required continuous coordination among jumpmasters, pilots, and the drop zone safety officer. Communication throughout the operation ensured safe conditions from departure to landing.



“As the Drop Zone Safety Officer (DZSO), it’s my job to enforce every requirement throughout the Airborne Operation,” said the 1st Special Forces Group DZSO. “If we miss even one, these paratroopers aren’t just facing a rough landing, they’re facing unnecessary risk, and that’s something I won’t allow in my drop zone.”



This was not the first airborne operation for Super Garuda Shield. Similar training took place in previous iterations in 2023 and 2024, reinforcing the continuity of combined airborne capabilities.



“The ability for three different nations to be able to execute a multinational airborne operation in unfamiliar drop zones is very difficult and it takes a lot of work from a strong team,” said 1st Lieutenant Joshua Walkup, assigned to 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division.



Following the jump, service members from the participating nations held a wing exchange ceremony at the Baturaja Combat Training Center. During the event, paratroopers presented each other with their nation’s airborne wings, symbolizing an airborne tradition and reinforcing a shared commitment to regional security cooperation.



“For multiple nations to come together in a wing exchange shows just how deep the airborne bond runs,” said Lt. Col. Smith. “This isn’t just about tradition, it’s about trust, respect, and building combat-ready relationships with our allies that will carry onto the battlefield.”



The ability to conduct combined airborne operations is an important shared strategic capability for partner forces. Airborne insertion provides commanders with flexible options for rapid response across diverse terrain. Through training together, partner nations improve their ability to integrate during combined operations, ensuring they can respond effectively when required

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.27.2025 Date Posted: 08.28.2025 05:12 Story ID: 546742 Location: ID Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Multinational partners perform airborne jump in Super Garuda Shield 25, by SPC Brandon Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.