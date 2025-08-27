Super Garuda Shield 25- Airborne Jump into Baturaja, Indonesia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Japan Ground Self-Defense Force paratrooper pins Japanese airborne wings on a U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 11th Airborne Division during a wing exchange ceremony at the Battle Command Training Center in Baturaja, Indonesia, during Super Garuda Shield 25, Aug. 27, 2025. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, and cooperation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Justin Yarborough)