Super Garuda Shield 25- Airborne Jump into Baturaja, Indonesia

A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) pins U.S. Army airborne wings on an Indonesian National Armed Forces paratrooper during a wing exchange ceremony at the Battle Command Training Center in Baturaja, Indonesia, during Super Garuda Shield 25, Aug. 27, 2025. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, and cooperation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Justin Yarborough)