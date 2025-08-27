12th LCT Marines Enhance Small Unit Leadership and Tactical Proficiency at Live-Fire Range

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Hunter Kamber observes the impacts of an M240B machine gun during a live-fire range on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan Aug. 21, 2025. The 12th Littoral Combat Team sharpens small unit leadership and tactical skills through live-fire training, enhancing unit cohesion and mission readiness to deliver lethal and decisive action in any environment. Kamer, a native of Kentucky, is a machine gunner with 12th Littoral Combat Team, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Shayla Kuhn)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2025 00:26
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
