U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jose Salas holds security during a patrol on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 20, 2025. The 12th Littoral Combat Team sharpens small unit leadership and tactical skills through realistic training, enhancing unit cohesion and mission readiness to deliver lethal and decisive action in any environment. Salas, a native of California, is a rifleman with 12th LCT, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Shayla Kuhn)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2025 00:26
|Photo ID:
|9282157
|VIRIN:
|250820-M-MQ870-2209
|Resolution:
|4480x6720
|Size:
|4.65 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 12th LCT Marines Enhance Small Unit Leadership and Tactical Proficiency at Live-Fire Range [Image 14 of 14], by Cpl Shayla Kuhn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.