12th LCT Marines Enhance Small Unit Leadership and Tactical Proficiency at Live-Fire Range

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jose Salas holds security during a patrol on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 20, 2025. The 12th Littoral Combat Team sharpens small unit leadership and tactical skills through realistic training, enhancing unit cohesion and mission readiness to deliver lethal and decisive action in any environment. Salas, a native of California, is a rifleman with 12th LCT, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Shayla Kuhn)