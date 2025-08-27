12th LCT Marines Enhance Small Unit Leadership and Tactical Proficiency at Live-Fire Range

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Francisco Medina fires an M27 Infantry Automatic Rifle during a live-fire range on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan Aug. 21, 2025. The 12th Littoral Combat Team sharpens small unit leadership and tactical skills through live-fire training, enhancing unit cohesion and mission readiness to deliver lethal and decisive action in any environment. Medina, a native of California, is a rifleman with 12th LCT, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Shayla Kuhn)