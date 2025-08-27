12th LCT Marines Enhance Small Unit Leadership and Tactical Proficiency at Live-Fire Range

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines fire M27 Infantry Automatic Rifles during a live-fire range on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 20, 2025. The 12th Littoral Combat Team sharpens small unit leadership and tactical skills through realistic training, enhancing unit cohesion and mission readiness to deliver lethal and decisive action in any environment. The Marines are with 12th LCT, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Shayla Kuhn)