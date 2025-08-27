Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    12th LCT Marines Enhance Small Unit Leadership and Tactical Proficiency at Live-Fire Range [Image 1 of 14]

    12th LCT Marines Enhance Small Unit Leadership and Tactical Proficiency at Live-Fire Range

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.21.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Shayla Kuhn 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Francisco Medina, left, and Cpl. Justin Ferro hold security during a patrol on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan Aug. 21, 2025. The 12th Littoral Combat Team sharpens small unit leadership and tactical skills through live-fire training, enhancing unit cohesion and mission readiness to deliver lethal and decisive action in any environment. Medina, a native of California, and Ferro, a native of Maryland, are both rifleman with 12th LCT, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Shayla Kuhn)

    TAGS

    12th LCT, 12th MLR, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, USMCNews, Marines, 12th Littoral Combat Team

