AFCENT ARC advisor team visits the 386th AEW

The U.S. Air Forces Central Air Reserve Component advisor team speaks to members of the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 13, 2025. The team informed Reserve and Guard component Airmen of their entitlements, answered questions and provided resources to help Airmen prepare for redeployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)