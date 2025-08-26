Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFCENT ARC advisor team visits the 386th AEW [Image 4 of 4]

    AFCENT ARC advisor team visits the 386th AEW

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.13.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    The U.S. Air Forces Central Air Reserve Component advisor team speaks to members of the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 13, 2025. The team informed Reserve and Guard component Airmen of their entitlements, answered questions and provided resources to help Airmen prepare for redeployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)

