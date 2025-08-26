U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing take notes during the Air Forces Central Air Reserve Component advisor team visit within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 13, 2025. The team informed reserve and guard component Airmen of their entitlements, covering topics such as pay, leave, VA benefits, TRICARE and the GI Bill. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2025 06:54
|Photo ID:
|9279881
|VIRIN:
|250813-F-MC101-1031
|Resolution:
|4240x2832
|Size:
|3.08 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFCENT ARC advisor team visits the 386th AEW [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Mark Colmenares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.