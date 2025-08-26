Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFCENT ARC advisor team visits the 386th AEW [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    AFCENT ARC advisor team visits the 386th AEW

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.13.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing take notes during the Air Forces Central Air Reserve Component advisor team visit within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 13, 2025. The team informed reserve and guard component Airmen of their entitlements, covering topics such as pay, leave, VA benefits, TRICARE and the GI Bill. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2025
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 06:54
    Photo ID: 9279881
    VIRIN: 250813-F-MC101-1031
    Resolution: 4240x2832
    Size: 3.08 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFCENT ARC advisor team visits the 386th AEW [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Mark Colmenares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFCENT ARC advisor team visits the 386th AEW
    AFCENT ARC advisor team visits the 386th AEW
    AFCENT ARC advisor team visits the 386th AEW
    AFCENT ARC advisor team visits the 386th AEW

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    386 AEW
    USAFCENT
    USCENTCOM
    AFCENT ARC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download