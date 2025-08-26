AFCENT ARC advisor team visits the 386th AEW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing take notes during the Air Forces Central Air Reserve Component advisor team visit within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 13, 2025. The team informed reserve and guard component Airmen of their entitlements, covering topics such as pay, leave, VA benefits, TRICARE and the GI Bill. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)