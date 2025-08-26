AFCENT ARC advisor team visits the 386th AEW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Wesley Maxwell, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) Air Reserve Component senior forward advisor, speaks to members of the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 13, 2025. The AFCENT ARC advisor team travels across the USCENTCOM AOR to ensure Reserve and Guard component Airmen understand their benefits and entitlements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)