U.S. Air Force Col. Wesley Maxwell, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) Air Reserve Component senior forward advisor, speaks to members of the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 13, 2025. The AFCENT ARC advisor team travels across the USCENTCOM AOR to ensure Reserve and Guard component Airmen understand their benefits and entitlements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2025 06:54
|Photo ID:
|9279882
|VIRIN:
|250813-F-MC101-1016
|Resolution:
|3801x2539
|Size:
|2.76 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFCENT ARC advisor team visits the 386th AEW [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Mark Colmenares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.