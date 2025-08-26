AFCENT ARC advisor team visits the 386th AEW

U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY – The U.S. Air Forces Central Air Reserve Component advisor team visited the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing Aug. 13-14 to answer questions and provide information to reserve and guard component Airmen deployed in the area of operation.



The team hosted briefings and Q&A sessions covering topics such as pay, leave, the Department of Veterans Affairs benefits, TRICARE, the GI Bill, post-deployment transition and reconstitution time.



“Our goal is to set Airmen up for success when they redeploy home,” said Lt. Col. John Salter, Ninth Air Force (AFCENT) ARC deputy forward advisor. “If they’re worried about these things going back home – that’s not going right, then they’re not focused on the mission here.”



The team’s mission is to advise commanders and their staff on ARC issues and to advocate for ARC personnel deployed throughout the U.S. Central Command AOR. Col. Wesley Maxwell, Ninth Air Force (AFCENT) ARC senior forward advisor, said the visit helps eliminate confusion about complex benefits.



“Even as a senior officer, it’s hard to navigate this stuff alone,” Maxwell said. “We want to make it easier so they can focus on the fight.”



The event was an open forum that centered on Airmen’s questions and real-life examples. This approach encouraged strong engagement and created a more personal experience. The team also visited multiple locations where Airmen worked around the base to ensure reservists and guardsmen had the opportunity to attend and access the information provided. Airmen attending these sessions expressed its value.



“This was one of the better briefings we’ve had,” said Senior Airman Joshua McCoy, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician. “It allowed us to ask questions without being scared. I would one hundred percent recommend this.”



The AFCENT ARC advisor team continues to visit bases across the U.S. CENTCOM AOR to ensure reserve and guard component Airmen understand their benefits and entitlements.

