McConnell’s 2025 Tanker Trot

Maj. Latisha Cannon, 22nd Force Support Squadron commander, places a medal on a Tanker Trot 10K participant at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, Aug. 23, 2025. The Tanker trot is an event hosted by the 22nd FSS to raise money for their intramural sport leagues. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)