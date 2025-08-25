Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    McConnell’s 2025 Tanker Trot [Image 5 of 5]

    McConnell’s 2025 Tanker Trot

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing

    Maj. Latisha Cannon, 22nd Force Support Squadron commander, places a medal on a Tanker Trot 10K participant at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, Aug. 23, 2025. The Tanker trot is an event hosted by the 22nd FSS to raise money for their intramural sport leagues. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)

