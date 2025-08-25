McConnell’s 2025 Tanker Trot

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lily Wu, mayor of the city of Wichita, captures a photo of Duke Boomcat, McConnell’s mascot, with members of Team McConnell during the annual Tanker Trot run at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, Aug. 23, 2025. The event was open to the public and had 161 participants between its 5K and 10K races. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)