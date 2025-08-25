Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    McConnell’s 2025 Tanker Trot [Image 3 of 5]

    McConnell’s 2025 Tanker Trot

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing

    Lily Wu, mayor of the city of Wichita, captures a photo of Duke Boomcat, McConnell’s mascot, with members of Team McConnell during the annual Tanker Trot run at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, Aug. 23, 2025. The event was open to the public and had 161 participants between its 5K and 10K races. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2025
    Date Posted: 08.26.2025 14:37
    Photo ID: 9278422
    VIRIN: 250823-F-AL288-1037
    Resolution: 5129x3664
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, McConnell’s 2025 Tanker Trot [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Team McConnell
    community
    running

