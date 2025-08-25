McConnell’s 2025 Tanker Trot

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Tanker Trot 10K participant runs past the 5K halfway point of the race at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, Aug. 23, 2025. The course led participants through the streets of McConnell and near the runway, allowing them a glimpse of the aircraft on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)