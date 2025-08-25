Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    McConnell’s 2025 Tanker Trot [Image 4 of 5]

    McConnell’s 2025 Tanker Trot

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing

    A Tanker Trot 10K participant runs past the 5K halfway point of the race at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, Aug. 23, 2025. The course led participants through the streets of McConnell and near the runway, allowing them a glimpse of the aircraft on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2025
    Date Posted: 08.26.2025 14:37
    Photo ID: 9278423
    VIRIN: 250823-F-AL288-1100
    Resolution: 4681x3344
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, US
    Team McConnell
    community
    running

