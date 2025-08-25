McConnell’s 2025 Tanker Trot

Participants of the annual Tanker Trot 5K and 10K place their hands over their hearts during the national anthem at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, Aug. 23, 2025. The McConnell base honor guard presented the colors during the event and Col. Joseph Wall, 22nd Air Refueling Wing commander, gave an encouraging and welcoming speech to participants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)
