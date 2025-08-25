Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    McConnell’s 2025 Tanker Trot [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    McConnell’s 2025 Tanker Trot

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing

    Participants of the annual Tanker Trot 5K and 10K place their hands over their hearts during the national anthem at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, Aug. 23, 2025. The McConnell base honor guard presented the colors during the event and Col. Joseph Wall, 22nd Air Refueling Wing commander, gave an encouraging and welcoming speech to participants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2025
    Date Posted: 08.26.2025 14:37
    Photo ID: 9278420
    VIRIN: 250823-F-AL288-1011
    Resolution: 4631x3308
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, McConnell’s 2025 Tanker Trot [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    McConnell’s 2025 Tanker Trot
    McConnell’s 2025 Tanker Trot
    McConnell’s 2025 Tanker Trot
    McConnell’s 2025 Tanker Trot
    McConnell’s 2025 Tanker Trot

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Team McConnell
    community
    running

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download