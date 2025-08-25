McConnell’s 2025 Tanker Trot

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Participants of the Tanker Trot 10K cross the starting line at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, Aug. 23, 2025. Participants varied in age from only a few months old being pushed in strollers to a 75-year-old who ran the 10K. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)