Participants of the Tanker Trot 10K cross the starting line at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, Aug. 23, 2025. Participants varied in age from only a few months old being pushed in strollers to a 75-year-old who ran the 10K. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2025 14:37
|Photo ID:
|9278421
|VIRIN:
|250823-F-AL288-1025
|Resolution:
|4665x3332
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, McConnell’s 2025 Tanker Trot [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.