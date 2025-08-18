Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 100th ARW and 95th RS: Partners in Deterrence [Image 5 of 5]

    The 100th ARW and 95th RS: Partners in Deterrence

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.21.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    A U.S. Air Force RC-135 Rivet Joint, assigned to the 95th Reconnaissance Squadron, embarks on a mission from RAF Mildenhall, England, August 21, 2025. The 95th RS deters America's adversaries, and assures our allies by providing vital intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance to USEUCOM across the competition continuum. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.25.2025 05:23
    Photo ID: 9274840
    VIRIN: 250821-F-GK113-1004
    Resolution: 5408x3501
    Size: 11.96 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    RC-135
    100 ARW
    Recon and Surveillance
    95th RS
    55th Wg
    intelligence

