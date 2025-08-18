The 100th ARW and 95th RS: Partners in Deterrence

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force RC-135 Rivet Joint, assigned to the 95th Reconnaissance Squadron, embarks on a mission from RAF Mildenhall, England, August 21, 2025. The 95th RS deters America's adversaries, and assures our allies by providing vital intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance to USEUCOM across the competition continuum. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)