    The 100th ARW and 95th RS: Partners in Deterrence [Image 2 of 5]

    The 100th ARW and 95th RS: Partners in Deterrence

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.21.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker, assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, embarks on a refueling mission from RAF Mildenhall, England, August 21, 2025. The 100th ARW is the only permanent U.S. air refueling wing in the European theatre, providing the critical "bridge" that allows the expeditionary force to deploy around the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.25.2025 05:23
    Photo ID: 9274825
    VIRIN: 250821-F-GK113-1002
    Resolution: 6217x3886
    Size: 11.2 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    This work, The 100th ARW and 95th RS: Partners in Deterrence [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

