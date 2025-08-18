The 100th ARW and 95th RS: Partners in Deterrence

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker, assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, embarks on a refueling mission from RAF Mildenhall, England, August 21, 2025. The 100th ARW is the only permanent U.S. air refueling wing in the European theatre, providing the critical "bridge" that allows the expeditionary force to deploy around the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)