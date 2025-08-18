The 100th ARW and 95th RS: Partners in Deterrence

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker, assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, embarks on a refueling mission from RAF Mildenhall, England, August 21, 2025. The 100th ARW provides the critical aerial refueling capability that expands the lethality of U.S., allied and partner-nation aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)