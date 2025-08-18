Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 100th ARW and 95th RS: Partners in Deterrence [Image 3 of 5]

    The 100th ARW and 95th RS: Partners in Deterrence

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.21.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker, assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, embarks on a refueling mission from RAF Mildenhall, England, August 21, 2025. The 100th ARW provides the critical aerial refueling capability that expands the lethality of U.S., allied and partner-nation aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.25.2025 05:23
    Photo ID: 9274826
    VIRIN: 250821-F-GK113-1003
    Resolution: 4813x3147
    Size: 4.07 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    This work, The 100th ARW and 95th RS: Partners in Deterrence [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC-135
    RC-135
    100 ARW
    Recon and Surveillance
    95th RS
    USAFE - AFAFRICA

