A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker, assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, embarks on a refueling mission from RAF Mildenhall, England, August 21, 2025. The 100th ARW provides the critical aerial refueling capability that expands the lethality of U.S., allied and partner-nation aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2025 05:23
|Photo ID:
|9274826
|VIRIN:
|250821-F-GK113-1003
|Resolution:
|4813x3147
|Size:
|4.07 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 100th ARW and 95th RS: Partners in Deterrence [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.