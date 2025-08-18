The 100th ARW and 95th RS: Partners in Deterrence

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker, assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, and a U.S. Air Force RC-135 Rivet Joint, assigned to the 95th Reconnaissance Squadron prepare for take-off at RAF Mildenhall, England, August 21, 2025. The 100th ARW frequently partners with the 95th RS to support theatre and national-level consumers with intelligence collection, analysis and dissemination capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)