A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker, assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, and a U.S. Air Force RC-135 Rivet Joint, assigned to the 95th Reconnaissance Squadron prepare for take-off at RAF Mildenhall, England, August 21, 2025. The 100th ARW frequently partners with the 95th RS to support theatre and national-level consumers with intelligence collection, analysis and dissemination capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2025 05:23
|Photo ID:
|9274824
|VIRIN:
|250821-F-GK113-1001
|Resolution:
|4278x2406
|Size:
|4.59 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 100th ARW and 95th RS: Partners in Deterrence [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.