    The 100th ARW and 95th RS: Partners in Deterrence [Image 4 of 5]

    The 100th ARW and 95th RS: Partners in Deterrence

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.21.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    A U.S. Air Force RC-135 Rivet Joint, assigned to the 95th Reconnaissance Squadron, embarks from at RAF Mildenhall, England, August 21, 2025. At 108 years old, the 95th RS is one of the oldest active units operating in the U.S Air Force today. Since August 20, 1917, the 95th RS has operated under many names and mission sets through nearly every major conflict, including their involvement as a bombardment squadron during the Doolittle Raid of 1942. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)

