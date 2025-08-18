Top leaders from 3ID, 1AD Sustainment Brigades conduct site visit to Powidz APS-2 worksite

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A group of top leaders from the 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 1st Armored Division Sustainment Brigade, Army Field Support Battalion-Poland and other units pose for a group photo during a site visit and key leader engagement at the Powidz Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite August 18, 2025. AFSBn-Poland has mission command of the Powidz worksite. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)